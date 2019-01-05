Stauskas (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Friday in the Trail Blazers' 111-109 loss to the Thunder.

Since turning in his seventh double-digit scoring effort of the season Dec. 14 against the Raptors, Stauskas' shooting had tailed off dramatically, with the 25-year-old averaging only 3.9 points while converting 36.8 percent of his attempts. Stauskas' cold shooting prompted coach Terry Stotts to exclude him from the rotation for the first time all season, paving the way for Jake Layman to slot in on the second unit. With Layman offering an offensive spark with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in 12 minutes, he'll likely work ahead of Stauskas again Saturday against the Rockets.