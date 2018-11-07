Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Expected to play Tuesday
Stauskas (quadriceps) is will "probably" play in Tuesday's tilt against the Bucks according to head coach Terry Stotts, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Stauskas left Sunday's game against the Timberwolves after bruising his right quadriceps. It appears enough time has passed for him to shake off the injury. Still, the team has yet to officially declare him active, so look for confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
