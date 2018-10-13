Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Leads bench in scoring
Stauskas registered 15 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-115 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.
Stauskas has acquitted himself relatively well this preseason in his bid to secure a spot on the Blazers' backcourt rotation. The fifth-year veteran closed out the exhibition slate with his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort, and Friday's scoring total served as his best of preseason. Stauskas appears set to share minutes with Seth Curry behind starting two-guard C.J. McCollum, but his 6-foot-6 frame should also afford him minutes at small forward.
