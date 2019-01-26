Stauskas (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Stauskas missed Thursday's game against Phoenix with soreness in his knee, and it looks as though the same issue will keep him out for a second straight game. Consider the Michigan product, whose role has varied for much of the season, day-to-day for the time being, with Seth Curry set to pick up a few extra minutes in his place.

