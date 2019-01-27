Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Out for remainder of game
Stauskas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Stauskas played just five minutes before aggravating the left knee soreness that kept him sidelined for Portland's two previous games. He finished with just one rebound and no points (0-1 FG). Until the Trail Blazers provide an update on his status, Stauskas should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Upgraded to available•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Listed as doubtful•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Out Thursday vs. Suns•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Scores five points in 16 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Dropped from rotation•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Scores five points in 16 minutes•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....