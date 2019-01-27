Stauskas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Stauskas played just five minutes before aggravating the left knee soreness that kept him sidelined for Portland's two previous games. He finished with just one rebound and no points (0-1 FG). Until the Trail Blazers provide an update on his status, Stauskas should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.