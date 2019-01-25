Stauskas has been ruled out of Thursday's game against Phoenix due to knee soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Stauskas didn't show any signs of injury prior to being ruled out and his status comes as a bit of a surprise. His absence could mean some extra minutes for Jake Layman and Evan Turner. Looking ahead, Stauskas' next chance to play will be Saturday against the Hawks.

