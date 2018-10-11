Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Productive in start
Stauskas went for 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 116-83 preseason win over the Suns on Wednesday.
Stauskas drew the start in the backcourt alongside Seth Curry with both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum getting the night off for rest. The fifth-year wing is projected to back up at both shooting guard and small forward come the regular season, with Curry likely serving as his primary competition for playing time behind McCollum at the two-guard spot.
