Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Productive off second unit in loss
Stauskas supplied eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 19 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 123-112 preseason loss to the Jazz on Sunday.
Stauskas is competing with Seth Curry for minutes behind starting two-guard C.J. McCollum, and Sunday's line was his best of his three preseason games thus far. The 25-year-old enjoyed a solid 2016-17 campaign (9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists across 27.4 minutes) with the 76ers as part of their backcourt rotation, but he saw a considerable downturn in his one year with the Nets last season. While Curry brings significantly more scoring upside, there's conceivably room for both on the final roster.
