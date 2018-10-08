Stauskas supplied eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 19 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 123-112 preseason loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

Stauskas is competing with Seth Curry for minutes behind starting two-guard C.J. McCollum, and Sunday's line was his best of his three preseason games thus far. The 25-year-old enjoyed a solid 2016-17 campaign (9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists across 27.4 minutes) with the 76ers as part of their backcourt rotation, but he saw a considerable downturn in his one year with the Nets last season. While Curry brings significantly more scoring upside, there's conceivably room for both on the final roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories