Stauskas and the Blazers agreed to terms on a one-year deal Sunday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

The deal is reportedly for the veteran's minimum, and it's hbcleae at this point if it includes any non-guaranteed money. Stauskas has struggled to find his footing over the last couple of seasons, and he appeared in only 41 combined games for Philadelphia and Brooklyn in 2017-18.