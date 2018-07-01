Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Reaches agreement with Portland
Stauskas and the Blazers agreed to terms on a one-year deal Sunday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
The deal is reportedly for the veteran's minimum, and it's hbcleae at this point if it includes any non-guaranteed money. Stauskas has struggled to find his footing over the last couple of seasons, and he appeared in only 41 combined games for Philadelphia and Brooklyn in 2017-18.
