Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Scores five points in 16 minutes
Stauskas supplied five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Cavaliers.
Stauskas has seen double-digit minutes in three of the last five games, this after being a healthy scratch in three of the first four games in January. Stauskas had been limited to single-digit minutes just three times through October, November, and December, but he has already seen less than 10 minutes in three of six appearances thus far here in January.
