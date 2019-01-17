Stauskas supplied five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Stauskas has seen double-digit minutes in three of the last five games, this after being a healthy scratch in three of the first four games in January. Stauskas had been limited to single-digit minutes just three times through October, November, and December, but he has already seen less than 10 minutes in three of six appearances thus far here in January.

More News
Our Latest Stories