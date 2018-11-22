Stauskas had five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Bucks.

Stauskas has cooled off considerably after scoring in double figures in five of the first eight games this season. He hasn't reached double figures since Nov. 1, and scoring was the primary reason he enjoyed a brief stint of fantasy relevance.