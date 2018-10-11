Stauskas will pick up the spot start in Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

The Trail Blazers are resting both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum on Wednesday, which allows Stauskas to earn the promotion to the top unit. He'll see a temporary uptick in his workload, though it should be short-lived and Stauskas will likely be back in a bench role as soon as Friday's preseason finale against the Kings. Stauskas is set to serve as depth on the wing once the regular season arrives, but he's unlikely to get enough minutes on a night-to-night basis to be a relevant fantasy commodity in the bulk of leagues.