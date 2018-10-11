Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Set for spot start Wednesday
Stauskas will pick up the spot start in Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
The Trail Blazers are resting both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum on Wednesday, which allows Stauskas to earn the promotion to the top unit. He'll see a temporary uptick in his workload, though it should be short-lived and Stauskas will likely be back in a bench role as soon as Friday's preseason finale against the Kings. Stauskas is set to serve as depth on the wing once the regular season arrives, but he's unlikely to get enough minutes on a night-to-night basis to be a relevant fantasy commodity in the bulk of leagues.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Productive off second unit in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Reaches agreement with Portland•
-
Nik Stauskas: Will be unrestricted free agent•
-
Nets' Nik Stauskas: Leads team in scoring off bench•
-
Nets' Nik Stauskas: Best scoring total since Jan. 27•
-
Nets' Nik Stauskas: Healthy scratch during Monday's win•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.