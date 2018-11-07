Stauskas (quadriceps) posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-103 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Deemed questionable coming in, Stauskas took the court but played fewer minutes than usual. The 25-year-old got off to a hot start with double-digit scoring efforts in five of his first eight games, but he's now generated three straight single-digit scoring tallies with reduced playing time.