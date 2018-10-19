Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Top second-unit scorer in win
Stauskas poured in 24 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 128-119 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
The versatile wing came off the bench to supply the second-highest scoring total on the night for the Blazers behind Damian Lillard. Stauskas contributed eight of his points during the final period, helping Portland stave off a feisty Lakers squad that kept the pressure on throughout the night. The 25-year-old is expected to serve in a similar capacity to Thursday's this season, giving the second unit some of the scoring punch it's lacked at times in past years. If he continues to slot in for minutes in the mid-20s most nights, Stauskas will certainly have fantasy utility in a variety of deeper formats.
