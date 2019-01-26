Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Upgraded to available
Stauskas (knee) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Stauskas was previously listed as doubtful, but it seems he's feeling better than anticipated. With Damian Lillard expected to rest due to a sore knee, it's possible Stauskas sees more time than usual.
