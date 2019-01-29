Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Won't play Wednesday
Stauskas has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Stauskas exited Saturday's contest against Atlanta due to a left knee injury, and the issue is evidently significant enough to hold him out for another game. He's struggled even when healthy of late, as he's averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his previous six matchups.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Out for remainder of game•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Upgraded to available•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Listed as doubtful•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Out Thursday vs. Suns•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Scores five points in 16 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Dropped from rotation•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...