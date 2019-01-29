Stauskas has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Stauskas exited Saturday's contest against Atlanta due to a left knee injury, and the issue is evidently significant enough to hold him out for another game. He's struggled even when healthy of late, as he's averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his previous six matchups.