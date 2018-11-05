Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Won't return vs. Timberwolves
Stauskas has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Minnesota due to a right quadriceps bruise, Jamie Hudson of NBS Sports Northwest reports.
Stauskas exited the game after logging nine minutes and recording five points along with four rebounds and a steal. It's unknown whether he'll be ready to take the court Tuesday against Milwaukee, but an update on his status should emerge in the coming days.
