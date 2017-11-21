Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Grabs 18 boards in win over Memphis

Vonleh had 11points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in Monday's win over Memphis.

Vonleh started at power forward for the sixth time this year and played a season-high 31 minutes. It was the third time he's grabbed double-digit rebounds, and Vonleh is now averaging 7.3 boards over his last 10 contests. While Monday's output was encouraging, Vonleh is yet to display enough consistency -- both in night-to-night role, as well as production -- to warrant widespread fantasy ownership.