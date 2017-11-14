Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Leads team in rebounds Monday
Vonleh gathered eight points (4-5 FG), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block through 26 minutes during Monday's game against Denver.
Vonleh started the previous four games but didn't start Monday with Al-Farouq Aminu (ankle) out for those matchups and the time being. Vonleh is averaging 20.6 minutes, 3.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while Aminu has been out. Despite moving to the bench, the 22-year-old had his best overall game of the year and played more minutes than Caleb Swanigan, who got the nod over Vonleh on Monday.
