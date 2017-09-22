Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Likely to miss first two weeks of season

Vonleh suffered a right shoulder strain during a pickup game at the Trail Blazers' practice facility and is expected to miss training camp, as well as likely the first two weeks of the regular season, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

Vonleh, while not a high-volume player, carved out a solid role in the team's rotation last season, averaging 17.1 minutes per game. He also started 41 of his 74 appearances, providing a solid defensive presence to begin games. Portland will now have to look elsewhere for help at the power forward slot to begin the season, likely turning to Al-Farouq Aminu or possibly deploying rookie Zach Collins.