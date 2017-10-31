Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Not on injury report for Wednesday

Vonleh (shoulder) is not listed on the team's injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Vonleh has seemingly worked his way back into good enough health following a shoulder strain to find himself off the team's injury report. It shouldn't necessarily be assumed he'll play or see significant minutes, but he may hold some fantasy value in deep leagues after posting 4.4 points and 5.2 rebounds across 17.1 minutes per game last year.