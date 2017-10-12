Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: On pace to return in three weeks
Vonleh, who says he's pain free and has full range-of-motion in his shoulder, expects to return in three weeks, Jason Quick of NBCSNorthwest reports.
If his three-week timetable holds true, Vonleh would be ready for a return to the court on Nov. 1 against the Jazz, which means he will have missed the Trail Blazers' first eight games. It appears he's already pain free, though it doesn't sound as if he's started practicing quite yet, which will likely be the next step in his recovery. The Trail Blazers have yet to announce who will start at power forward to start the year, but the likes of Maurice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan all continue to battle for it. Look for additional updates on Vonleh as he continues to progress through his recovery.
