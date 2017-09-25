Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Out four-to-five weeks with shoulder strain
Vonleh confirmed Monday that he's dealing with a light shoulder strain and he expects to miss another four-to-five weeks, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.
This is just further confirmation that Vonleh will sit out training camp, as well as the first two weeks of the season. Once healthy, Vonleh will battle for minutes at power forward, but with the likes of Maruice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan all battling for minutes at the position as well, it could be tough for Vonleh to even match the 17.1 minutes per game he averaged a season ago.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Likely to miss first two weeks of season•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Grabs career-high 19 boards in Wednesday's regular season finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Posts game-winning bucket on Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Fills out stat sheet Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Double-doubles in Saturday win•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Hauls in career-high 14 boards Sunday•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...