Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Out four-to-five weeks with shoulder strain

Vonleh confirmed Monday that he's dealing with a light shoulder strain and he expects to miss another four-to-five weeks, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.

This is just further confirmation that Vonleh will sit out training camp, as well as the first two weeks of the season. Once healthy, Vonleh will battle for minutes at power forward, but with the likes of Maruice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan all battling for minutes at the position as well, it could be tough for Vonleh to even match the 17.1 minutes per game he averaged a season ago.