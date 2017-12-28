Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Out Thursday vs. 76ers
Vonleh (finger) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Vonleh is dealing with a dislocated finger and will now miss his second game in a row because of it. He'll have another two days off for rest ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Hawks, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest as well. Vonleh's absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation considering he's seen single-digit minutes in each of the last four games he's played.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Thursday vs. Philly•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Sits out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Saturday with dislocated finger•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will move back to bench Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Sees downturn in production•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Grabs 18 boards in win over Memphis•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...