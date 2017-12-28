Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Out Thursday vs. 76ers

Vonleh (finger) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Vonleh is dealing with a dislocated finger and will now miss his second game in a row because of it. He'll have another two days off for rest ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Hawks, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest as well. Vonleh's absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation considering he's seen single-digit minutes in each of the last four games he's played.