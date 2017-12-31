Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Plays four minutes in loss

Vonleh (finger) played four minutes in Saturday's loss to the Hawks and finished with two points and one rebound.

Vonleh was considered probable to play entering Saturday and ultimately ended up seeing only a few minutes of mop-up duty. The Indiana product has fallen out of the regular rotation over the last few weeks, and he hasn't played double-digit minutes in a game since Dec. 11.

