Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Plays four minutes in loss
Vonleh (finger) played four minutes in Saturday's loss to the Hawks and finished with two points and one rebound.
Vonleh was considered probable to play entering Saturday and ultimately ended up seeing only a few minutes of mop-up duty. The Indiana product has fallen out of the regular rotation over the last few weeks, and he hasn't played double-digit minutes in a game since Dec. 11.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Probable Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Out Thursday vs. 76ers•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Thursday vs. Philly•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Sits out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Saturday with dislocated finger•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will move back to bench Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...