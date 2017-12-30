Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Probable Saturday
Vonleh (finger) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Vonleh has missed four of the previous five games due to a dislocated finger. He is a fringe rotational player, so if he is able to suit up it is unlikely to have much impact. Final confirmation on his status can be expected closer to game-time.
