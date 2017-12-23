Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Saturday with dislocated finger
Vonleh is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a dislocated finger, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
While certainly painful, the injury apparently isn't serious, as there is a 50/50 shot Vonleh takes the floor Saturday. That said, he's seen reduced run over his past four appearances, averaging 6.8 minutes per game. So, if he's held out Saturday, it shouldn't affect the Blazers' rotation too much.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will move back to bench Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Sees downturn in production•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Grabs 18 boards in win over Memphis•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will start at power forward Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Leads team in rebounds Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will come off bench•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...