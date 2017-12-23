Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Saturday with dislocated finger

Vonleh is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a dislocated finger, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

While certainly painful, the injury apparently isn't serious, as there is a 50/50 shot Vonleh takes the floor Saturday. That said, he's seen reduced run over his past four appearances, averaging 6.8 minutes per game. So, if he's held out Saturday, it shouldn't affect the Blazers' rotation too much.