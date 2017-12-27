Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Thursday vs. Philly
Vonleh (finger) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the 76ers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Vonleh missed Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a dislocated finger, which is putting his status for Thursday's game into question. That said, he's averaged just 6.8 minutes per game over his most recent four appearances, so another absence likely wouldn't affect the Blazers' rotation too much. More information on his availability should emerge following morning shootaround.
