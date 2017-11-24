Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Sees downturn in production

Vonleh mustered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 127-125 win over the Nets.

The 22-year-old big man had exploded for a combined 29 rebounds over the prior pair of contests, but he came back down to earth somewhat on that front Friday. While Vonleh remains minimally involved on the offensive front, his typically solid work on the glass keeps him under consideration for those looking for some rebounding help in deeper formats.