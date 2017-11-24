Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Sees downturn in production
Vonleh mustered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 127-125 win over the Nets.
The 22-year-old big man had exploded for a combined 29 rebounds over the prior pair of contests, but he came back down to earth somewhat on that front Friday. While Vonleh remains minimally involved on the offensive front, his typically solid work on the glass keeps him under consideration for those looking for some rebounding help in deeper formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Grabs 18 boards in win over Memphis•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will start at power forward Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Leads team in rebounds Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will come off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will start Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will play Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...