Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will come off bench

Vonleh will play a reserve role in Monday's matchup against the Nuggets, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Vonleh is averaging 2.3 points, 6.3 rebound,s and 0.3 assists in four starts this season, but will play a reserve role for just the second time Monday. Rookie Caleb Swanigan replace him in the starting lineup. The Trail Blazers are likely making a matchup based decision, as the Nuggets start a bigger frontcourt that most teams.