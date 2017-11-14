Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will come off bench
Vonleh will play a reserve role in Monday's matchup against the Nuggets, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Vonleh is averaging 2.3 points, 6.3 rebound,s and 0.3 assists in four starts this season, but will play a reserve role for just the second time Monday. Rookie Caleb Swanigan replace him in the starting lineup. The Trail Blazers are likely making a matchup based decision, as the Nuggets start a bigger frontcourt that most teams.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will start Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: On pace to return in three weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Out four-to-five weeks with shoulder strain•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Likely to miss first two weeks of season•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.