Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will move back to bench Tuesday

Vonleh will shift back to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.

Vonleh has started 12 games this season, but with Al-Farouq Aminu now back to full strength, Vonleh will have to shift back to a bench role. Vonleh has still played well of late, particularly on the boards with four double-digit rebound performances over the last seven games, so he may not see a huge decrease in his overall role despite heading to the bench.