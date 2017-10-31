Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will play Wednesday
Vonleh will play during Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Vonleh was seen off the injury report for Wednesday's game, but coach Terry Stotts has now confirmed that the big man will play Wednesday. Last season, he averaged 4.4 points and 5.2 boards across 17.1 minutes per game. Assuming he hovers around that workload, Caleb Swanigan is a candidate to possibly see his workload reduced.
