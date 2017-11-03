Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will start Thursday
Vonleh will draw the start Thursday against the Lakers, as usual starter Al-Farouq Aminu (ankle) is sidelined, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Vonleh just returned from a shoulder strain to play his first game Wednesday against the Jazz, finishing with five points and one rebound across 13 minutes. It's unclear if he'll see a larger workload than that despite drawing the start, as the Blazers have no shortage of capable forwards on the roster and Vonleh saw just 17.1 minutes per game during 2016-17.
