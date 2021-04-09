Powell (toe) will play Thursday against the Jazz, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Powell will play as expected after he had been listed probable despite a left big toe problem. The 27-year-old should be in line for his regular workload in Thursday's contest.
