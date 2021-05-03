Powell (knee) will play Monday against the Hawks, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Powell was listed as questionable due to a knee issue, but the training staff has given him the green light to run the floor Monday evening. He's started each of his team's last seven contests, averaging 16.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists over that stretch (33.7 minutes).