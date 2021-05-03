Powell (knee) will play Monday against the Hawks, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Powell was listed as questionable due to a knee issue, but the training staff has given him the green light to run the floor Monday evening. He's started each of his team's last seven contests, averaging 16.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists over that stretch (33.7 minutes).
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Listed questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Turns things around in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Doesn't contribute to blowout win•
-
Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Returns from bruised knee•
-
Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Scores 23 points in narrow loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Struggles from field in loss•