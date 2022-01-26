Powell will come off the bench with a minutes limit for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Trail Blazers radio play-by-play announcer Travis Demers reports.
Powell returns following an eight-game absence but will need some time to get back into game shape. Tuesday marks his first time coming off the bench this season.
