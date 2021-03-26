Powell (recently traded) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The trade between the Raptors and Trail Blazers is still pending, but it surprisingly seems like Powell may be able to play just one day after getting dealt. If he plays, there's a chance he joins the starting five.
