Powell is declining his $11.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Powell will draw the attention of many teams, but the Trail Blazers are reportedly making it a top priority to re-sign the 28-year-old. Portland acquired Powell via a mid-season trade that sent Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to Toronto. Between his time with the Raptors and Blazers, the six-year veteran averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game and will likely be among the top free-agent guards on the market.