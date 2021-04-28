Powell provided zero points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 133-112 win over the Pacers.

Powell was awful Tuesday and failed to score for the first time since the second game of the season, though it didn't matter, as the Blazers were able to make easy work of the shorthanded Pacers. Powell has been able to volume score at points this month, reaching at least 20 points four times, but he's shooting just 42.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three in April.