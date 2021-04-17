Powell scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's win over the Spurs.

The 27-year-old put up back-to-back 20-point efforts for the first time since joining the Blazers. Powell has had an erratic April so far, but through eight games on the month he's still averaging a solid 17.5 points, 3.6 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals.