The Trail Blazers acquired Powell from the Raptors on Thursday in exchange for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Powell had a long list of suitors leading up to the trade deadline after averaging a career-high 19.6 points on magnificent 49.8/86.5/43.9 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and three-point range, respectively, across his 30.4 minutes per game with Toronto. The 27-year-old will presumably slot into a starting role on the wing alongside Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, giving Portland one of the league's deadliest trio of shooters as the team gears up for a potential playoff run. Powell is expected to decline his $11.62 million player option for 2021-22 to become a free agent after this season, but Portland would be in strong position to re-sign him if he fits in well with the team over the next few months.