Powell scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Celtics.

Facing a familiar foe from his Raptors days, Powell was second in scoring among Blazers starters to Damian Lillard, but the duo couldn't keep up with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Powell has played 10 games since being traded to Portland and has almost exactly matched his Toronto production, trading a little efficiency for a little more volume, and he's averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists over that stretch.