Powell tallied seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 105-98 win over the Jazz.

For just the second time in a Blazer uniform, Powell failed to reach double-digit points. His poor shooting night appears to be an outlier, though, as he was shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three over his prior seven games. The Blazers' high-octane, free-flowing offense is a perfect place for a high-volume shooter, like Powell, to bounce back from a poor shooting night.