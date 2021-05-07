Powell (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
This is good news considering Powell had to sit out the most recent Blazers' win with right knee tendinitis. Across 63 games played this season, Powell is averaging a career-high 18.7 points while shooting 41.1 percent from three.
