Powell is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Portland due to right knee patellar tendinopathy, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Essentially, Powell is battling discomfort in his knee after playing 39 minutes in Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the Celtics in Boston. The ex-Raptor has averaged 34.0 minutes per game in 20 appearances for Portland, and he's played at least 37 minutes in seven of his last 11 games. Entering the second half of a back-to-back, the Blazers could opt to give Powell the night off Monday.