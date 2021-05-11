Powell posted 28 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 140-129 win over the Rockets.

Although Gary Trent was superb in relief of CJ McCollum during his tenure with the Trail Blazers, the swap with Toronto for Norman Powell has worked out well for both teams. Although he's experienced a bit more volatility with Portland, he's under much less pressure to perform, which results in a keen ability to pick his spots and make points happen. He's a solid third option for production as the team heads into the postseason.