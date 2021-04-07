Powell is probable for Thursday's game at Utah with inflammation in his left big toe, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
The 27-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, when he had 32 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 14-15 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes, but it appears to be a minor issue. Powell should be in the lineup Thursday against the Jazz, barring a setback.
