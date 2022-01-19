Powell (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Miami, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Powell was initially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's matchup, so his status doesn't come as a significant surprise. Nassir Little will likely draw another start against the Heat.
