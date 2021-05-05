Powell (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Powell managed to play through the knee injury in Monday's loss to the Hawks, but it seems that he's dealing with enough discomfort to warrant a day off. As such, extra minutes could be available for Nassir Little, Derrick Jones and CJ Elleby against the Cavaliers.
