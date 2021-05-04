Powell (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game at Cleveland, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Powell popped up on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Atlanta with patellar tendinopathy in his right knee. He ultimately played through the issue and saw a full workload (32 minutes) on his way to 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Nonetheless, Powell is likely dealing with some discomfort, so the Blazers will wait to see how he feels Wednesday before updating his status.